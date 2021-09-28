DGAP-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG decided to increase its share capital excluding shareholders" subscription rights and plans cooperation with public insurance company Versicherungskammer Group
2021. szeptember 27., hétfő, 21:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Alliance
INSIDE INFORMATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 17 MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (MAR)
JDC Group AG decided to increase its share capital excluding shareholders" subscription rights and plans cooperation with public insurance company Versicherungskammer Group
Wiesbaden, 27 September 2021 - The management board of JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37), with the approval of the supervisory board, has decided today to increase the company"s share capital from the current EUR 13,128,461 to EUR 13,668,461, using some of its existing authorised capital 2021. The company intends to issue 540,000 new notional no-par value bearer shares with an accounting nominal value of EUR 1 per share against cash contributions, and to exclude the subscription rights of existing shareholders in accordance with Section 186, paragraph 3, sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG).
The issue price of each new share is EUR 19,76. The new shares carry dividend rights with effect from January 1st, 2021 and will be included in the existing listing on the Scale segment (open market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse - FWB(R)).
Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt des öffentlichen Rechts (Versicherungskammer), the largest public insurance company in Germany, will subscribe for all the new shares and acquire a strategic interest in JDC Group AG.
JDC Group AG intends to use the gross issue proceeds, which will be in the region of EUR 10.7 million, for further organic and inorganic growth.
As part of Versicherungskammer"s strategic investment in JDC Group AG, the companies are planning a long-term collaboration in connection with S-Versicherungsmanager, a central IT system that provides sales support to public insurance companies serving retail customers of savings banks.
Contact:
JDC Group AG
Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-09
|E-mail:
|info@jdcgroup.de
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9N37
|WKN:
|A0B9N3
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1236315
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1236315 27-Sep-2021 CET/CEST
