JDC cooperates with Versicherungskammer Group and decided on a capital increase excluding subscription rights

- Long-term cooperation via the S-Versicherungsmanager tool of the Savings Banks

- Versicherungskammer Group takes a strategic stake in JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) and Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt des öffentlichen Rechts (Versicherungskammer), the largest public insurer in Germany, intend to establish a comprehensive cooperation in connection with the S-Versicherungsmanager, a central IT system for the sales support of public insurers in the insurance business for private customers of the savings banks. The two sides signed a framework cooperation agreement yesterday.

As already for Provinzial and its affiliated savings banks, JDC"s platform technology is to become the engine room for business processing and back-office functionalities in the background of the S-Versicherungsmanager. The JDC platform and the S-Versicherungsmanager will be closely interlinked via an interface (API-structure).

In order to secure the long-term cooperation, Versicherungskammer takes a strategic stake in JDC Group AG. To this end, the Management Board of JDC Group AG, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, decided yesterday to increase the Company"s share capital of currently EUR 13,128,461 by using the existing authorized capital 2021 by issuing 540,000 new shares and excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders. Versicherungskammer will subscribe for all new shares. The capital increase will provide JDC with additional equity of approx. EUR 10.7 million.

"We are pleased to be able to win the second and largest public insurer with Versicherungskammer Group, after having won Provinzial as a customer in the beginning of this year. This is another long-term cooperation with which we want to become the number 1 insurance platform in the field of savings banks and throughout Germany", says Ralph Konrad, CFO of JDC Group.

"We warmly welcome Versicherungskammer as a shareholder of JDC," adds Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of the company. "With a great image, top access to the savings banks in its business area and its very large financial strength, Versicherungskammer is a shareholder that JDC could not wish for better. We are looking forward to address the immense joint sales potential!"

"We were impressed by the JDC Group"s strong foundation, digital approach and experience," adds Dr. Stephan Spieleder, Member of the Board of Management of Versicherungskammer Group and responsible for IT. "As a technology and settlement partner, JDC Group complements our S-Versicherungsmanager in a very complementary way. With it, we have already set the course for the future and are now taking the next step towards platform economy, the future-shaping business model in the IT of Versicherungskammer.

"With this cooperation, we want to bundle the potential of our sales strength and JDC"s leading sales technology as a supplement to the S-Versicherungsmanager developed by us," says Klaus G. Leyh, Member of the Board of Management for Sales & Marketing at Versicherungskammer. We will create added value for customers, sales partners and companies through the optimal combination of sales and back-office functionalities."

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.

Versicherungskammer Group

Versicherungskammer Group is the largest public insurer in Germany and the seventh largest insurer in Germany. In the 2020 financial year, it generated a premium income of EUR 9.36 billion. With its regionally active companies, the company is active in Bavaria, the Palatinate, Saarland as well as in Berlin and Brandenburg. The health insurer of the S-Finanzgruppe operates nationwide together with the other public insurers. The social commitment of Versicherungskammer Group is of great importance. The sustainability-oriented strategy of promoting voluntary institutions and initiatives, which are particularly active in the field of prevention and safety, has been further strengthened for several years by the two foundations, Versicherungskammer-Stiftung and Versicherungskammer-Kulturstiftung. In addition, Versicherungskammer Group has been awarded the "Career and Family" certificate as a family-friendly company for the third time. It has around 6,900 employees, of which 270 are trainees.

Disclaimer:

The Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, are holding a stake in JDC Group AG and have an own interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this announcement.

