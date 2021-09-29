DGAP-AFR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Corestate Capital Holding S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2021

Address: https://corestate-capital.com/de/aktionaere/publikationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2021

Address: https://corestate-capital.com/en/aktionaere/publications/













Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





 
