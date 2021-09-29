DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves capital increase with subscription rights against cash contribution of up to 5,140,439 new shares and uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Munich, 28 September 2021 - The management board of Mutares Management SE ("Management Board"), the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A2NB650) ("Company"), today resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board of the Company ("Supervisory Board"), (i) to increase the Company"s share capital against cash contribution from currently EUR 15,496,292.00 by up to EUR 5,140,439.00 to up to EUR 20,636,731.00 by issuing up to 5,140,439 new ordinary registered shares with no par value of the Company ("New Shares") with subscription rights of the Companyˈs limited liability shareholders and partially utilizing the existing Authorized Capital 2019/I ("Capital Increase") as well as (ii) an uplisting of the Companyˈs existing shares ("Existing Shares") and the New Shares to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Uplisting").

The New Shares, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 in the Companyˈs share capital and with full dividend rights from 1 January 2021, will be offered to the Company"s limited liability shareholders on the basis of the published securities prospectus as approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin)) ("Prospectus") by way of indirect subscription rights during the subscription period which is expected to commence on 30 September 2021 (including) and end on 13 October 2021 (including) ("Subscription Period") at a subscription price of EUR 19.50 per New Share ("Subscription Price") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the subscription offer. The subscription offer is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on or around 29 September 2021. The subscription ratio has been set to 3:1, i.e. three (3) Existing Shares entitle to subscribe for one (1) New Share at the Subscription Price. As from 30 September 2021, the Existing Shares will be quoted "ex-rights" on the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The trading in the Subscription Rights (ISIN DE000A3E5EU6 / WKN A3E5EU) for the New Shares will commence on 4 October 2021 (including) and end on 11 October 2021, 12:00 hrs (CEST), on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra and Xetra Frankfurt Specialist).

There will be no compensation for any subscription rights not exercised. New Shares for which no subscription rights have been exercised during the Subscription Period shall be offered to selected qualified investors in an international private placement or sold in the market following the end of the Subscription Period, in each case at a price at least equal to the Subscription Price.

The Capital Increase will generate gross proceeds of up to approximately EUR 100 million for the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase for (i) platform acquisitions of new portfolio companies, (ii) add-on acquisitions to strengthen existing portfolio companies as part of the buy-and-build strategy and (iii) investments in existing portfolio companies.

In connection with the Capital Increase, the Company will also apply for the Uplisting, i.e. the admission of the Existing Shares and the New Shares issued to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). The Uplisting is expected to take place on or around 19 October 2021. The commencement of trading of the Existing Shares and the New Shares on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place on or around 20 October 2021.

Certain members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and a major shareholder of the Company expressed their support for the Capital Increase, indicating that they intend to subscribe New Shares in the aggregated amount of approximately 20% of the New Shares offered.

The public offering of the New Shares in Germany and the Uplisting will be carried out on the basis of the Prospectus, which is available, among other places, on the Company"s website (www.mutares.com) in the "Investor Relations" section.





Contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA



Investor Relations



Jessica Albert



Phone +49 89 9292 7760



Email: ir@mutares.com

www.mutares.com

Contact Press



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Susan Hoffmeister



Phone +49 89 1250 90330



Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

