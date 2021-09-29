DGAP-PVR: Viscom AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Viscom AG







Viscom AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








29.09.2021 / 07:39



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Viscom AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
PLZ: 30455
Ort: Hannover
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund der Umstrukturierung auf Tochterunternehmensebene mit Schwellenberührung

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Volker Pape
Geburtsdatum: 02.10.1955

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

HPC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

28.09.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 59,87 % 0,00 % 59,87 % 9020000
letzte Mitteilung 56,93 % 0 % 56,93 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007846867 265650 5134735 2,95 % 56,93 %
Summe 5400385 59,87 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:









































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Volker Pape 59,87 % % 59,87 %
Pape Familienstiftung 59,87 % % 59,87 %
PPF GmbH % % %
HPC Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
HPC GmbH & Co. KG % % %
HPC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH 59,87 % % 59,87 %
- % % %
Volker Pape 59,87 % % 59,87 %
VISCOM Stiftung 59,87 % % 59,87 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

28.09.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15

30455 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
