HolidayCheck Group AG plans delisting, conclusion of delisting agreement

Munich, Germany, 29 September 2021 - The Management Board of HolidayCheck Group AG (ISIN DE0005495329) has today resolved to seek the removal of the company"s shares (delisting) from trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse - FWB(R)) in accordance with Section 39, paragraph 2 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz - BörsG).

At a joint meeting today, the Management Board obtained the approval of the Supervisory Board to enter into an agreement regarding the delisting process with Burda Digital SE, which holds an interest of approximately 73 percent in the company. In the agreement, Burda Digital SE undertakes to make an offer to shareholders of the company to buy their shares at a cash offer price of EUR 2.70 per share. Burda Digital SE believes that the offer price will be above the volume-weighted six-month average price required by law for a delisting purchase offer. The final price will be determined by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and may differ from the estimated amount. As a delisting purchase offer, the offer will not be subject to conditions.

The company has undertaken to apply for the removal of its shares from trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the acceptance period for the delisting purchase offer and will comment on the delisting acquisition offer within the scope of the legal requirements of Section 27 of the German Securities Takeover Act (WpÜG).

The Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will make the decision on the delisting. The Management Board assumes that, in line with the rules and regulations of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the delisting will become effective three trading days after it is announced, which should be immediately after the decision is made. After the delisting becomes effective, the shares of HolidayCheck Group AG will no longer be admitted to trading or be traded on a regulated market of a stock exchange in Germany or a comparable market in another country, nor will the company apply for or consent to admission of the shares to unofficial (open) markets.

