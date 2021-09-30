



PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG continues to systematically implement its sustainability strategy and publishes 2020/2021 sustainability report

- Carbon neutrality at head office in conjunction with detailed carbon footprint

- Further improvement in environmental portfolio key indicators

- Systematic ESG review for property acquisitions

Duisburg, 29 September 2021 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has published its 2020/2021 sustainability report, once again acknowledging its responsibility for environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. The strategic sustainability programme developed as part of last year"s change in strategy has been systematically implemented ever since and further progress has been made in integrating ESG criteria at company and property level.

To ensure efficient planning and implementation of its sustainability activities, the company has continued to optimise its organisational structures, with the internal sustainability committee regularly discussing ESG issues. Recently, activities have focused primarily on environmental management and climate protection.

CO 2 ACCOUNTING & CARBON NEUTRALITY

Based on climate and environmental data collected, HAMBORNER REIT AG calculated a detailed carbon footprint for its head office in Duisburg and the CO 2 emissions generated by its operating activities there for the first time in the 2020 reporting period. CO 2 accounting forms the basis for developing specific measures and action plans to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

With the help of efficiency measures and investment in a certified climate protection project, the company offset all CO 2 emissions associated with its business operations at its head office, achieving carbon neutrality for the first time in 2020.

"Calculating our carbon footprint was a key step towards full CO 2 accounting for our property portfolio. In the future, we will also draw on the expertise and tools we have developed when collecting and analysing environmental data for our portfolio properties and use this as a basis for optimisation measures as well as to establish specific CO 2 reduction targets," said Niclas Karoff, CEO of HAMBORNER REIT AG.

IMPROVED ENVIRONMENTAL PORTFOLIO KEY INDICATORS

As part of the analysis of environmental key figures, HAMBORNER again significantly expanded the database in the 2020 reporting year, a result not least of closer dialogue with tenants. It reported substantial declines in electricity and heating energy consumption (down 6.9%/4.8% like-for-like) and water consumption (down 15.0% like-for-like).

"We intend to make our property portfolio even more energy and resource efficient in the future through targeted renovation and modernisation work," added Niclas Karoff.

SYSTEMATIC ESG ACQUISITION REVIEW

Sustainability aspects will be increasingly relevant in the future, not only as part of optimising the property portfolio but also when expanding the portfolio. For example, HAMBORNER"s strategic sustainability programme includes a systematic review of ESG criteria when purchasing properties. To this end, a catalogue of criteria has been developed that takes account of environmental, social and governance aspects and that will be consulted as standard in the future when assessing the sustainability standards of a property being acquired.

The latest 2020/2021 sustainability report provides additional information on the progress made in sustainability management and can be downloaded at https://www.hamborner.de/en/sustainability/sustainability-reports.html.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around €1.5 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

