KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








KROMI Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2021

Address: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/3250/finanzberichte.html?year=2021

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2021

Address: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/3250/finanzberichte.html?year=2021


Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2021

Address: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/English/3250/reports.html













Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG

Tarpenring 11

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.kromi.de





 
