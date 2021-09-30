DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises its annual forecast for 2021 again





29-Sep-2021 / 18:44 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Villeroy & Boch raises its annual forecast for 2021 again





Mettlach, 29.09.2021 - Following the strong first half-year and the sustained positive business development in the 3rd quarter of 2021, the Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG has again raised its turnover and earnings forecast for the full year today. Villeroy & Boch now expects an increase in group turnover to over EUR 920 million (previous forecast: around EUR 885 million) and a group operating result of over EUR 85 million (previous forecast: over EUR 75 million). The renewed increase in the earnings forecast is based on the higher turnover expectation for 2021.

Note: The interim report for Q3 2021 will be published as scheduled on 20 October 2021 and will contain detailed information on the business development in both divisions.





Press Relations contact:



Katrin May



Head of PR



Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 - 81 27 14



E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com

Investor Relations contact:



Susanne Reiter



Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27



E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com