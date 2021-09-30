DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises its annual forecast for 2021 again
2021. szeptember 29., szerda, 18:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Villeroy & Boch raises its annual forecast for 2021 again
Note: The interim report for Q3 2021 will be published as scheduled on 20 October 2021 and will contain detailed information on the business development in both divisions.
Investor Relations contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1236732
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1236732 29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]