

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung





Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch hebt die Jahresprognose für 2021 erneut an





29.09.2021 / 18:44 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Villeroy & Boch hebt die Jahresprognose für 2021 erneut an





Mettlach, 29.09.2021 - Nach dem starken ersten Halbjahr und der anhaltend positiven Geschäftsentwicklung im 3. Quartal 2021 hat der Vorstand der Villeroy & Boch AG die Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Gesamtjahr heute erneut angehoben. Villeroy & Boch erwartet nun eine Steigerung des Konzernumsatzes auf über 920 Mio. EUR (bisherige Prognose: ca. 885 Mio. EUR) sowie ein operatives Konzernergebnis von über 85 Mio. EUR (bisherige Prognose: über 75 Mio. EUR). Die erneute Erhöhung der Ergebnisprognose beruht auf der höheren Umsatzerwartung für das Jahr 2021.



Hinweis: Der Zwischenbericht zum 3. Quartal 2021 wird planmäßig am 20. Oktober 2021 veröffentlicht und wird detaillierte Informationen zur Geschäftsentwicklung in beiden Unternehmensbereichen enthalten.







Ihr Presse-Kontakt



Katrin May



Head of PR



Tel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 27 14



E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com



Ihr Investor Relations-Kontakt



Susanne Reiter



Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations



Tel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27



E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com

















29.09.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



