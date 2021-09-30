DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch hebt die Jahresprognose für 2021 erneut an

Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch hebt die Jahresprognose für 2021 erneut an


Villeroy & Boch hebt die Jahresprognose für 2021 erneut an


Mettlach, 29.09.2021 - Nach dem starken ersten Halbjahr und der anhaltend positiven Geschäftsentwicklung im 3. Quartal 2021 hat der Vorstand der Villeroy & Boch AG die Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Gesamtjahr heute erneut angehoben. Villeroy & Boch erwartet nun eine Steigerung des Konzernumsatzes auf über 920 Mio. EUR (bisherige Prognose: ca. 885 Mio. EUR) sowie ein operatives Konzernergebnis von über 85 Mio. EUR (bisherige Prognose: über 75 Mio. EUR). Die erneute Erhöhung der Ergebnisprognose beruht auf der höheren Umsatzerwartung für das Jahr 2021.



Hinweis: Der Zwischenbericht zum 3. Quartal 2021 wird planmäßig am 20. Oktober 2021 veröffentlicht und wird detaillierte Informationen zur Geschäftsentwicklung in beiden Unternehmensbereichen enthalten.





