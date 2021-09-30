DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Chairman leaves the Executive Board of TRATON SE

Munich, 29 September 2021 - The Supervisory Board of TRATON SE and Mr. Matthias Gründler have agreed today that Mr. Gründler will leave the Executive Board of TRATON SE by mutual consent with effect as of 30 September 2021. Mr. Gründler will be succeeded by Mr. Christian Levin as Chairman of the Executive Board of TRATON SE. In addition, Mr. Christian Schulz will leave the Executive Board of TRATON SE by mutual consent with effect as of 30 September 2021. Mr. Schulz will be succeeded by Mrs. Annette Danielski on the Executive Board of TRATON SE.



Contact:



Name: Dr. Klaus Schartel

Position: General Counsel

Tel.: +49 152 04265185

E-Mail: klaus.schartel@traton.com










