





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Modemärkte AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















29.09.2021 / 22:30







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: December 15, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: December 15, 2021



Address:

Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 15, 2021Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2021/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: December 15, 2021Address: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/2021/

























29.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



