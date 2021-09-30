DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Adler Modemärkte AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Adler Modemärkte AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021

Ort: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2021/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021

Ort: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/2021/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Deutschland
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
