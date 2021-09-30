



flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















30.09.2021 / 15:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



flatexDEGIRO AG



Rotfeder-Ring 7



60327 Frankfurt / Main



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

30.09.2021



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

109784548







