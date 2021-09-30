DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Beteiligungs AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 02.12.2021

Ort: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 02.12.2021

Ort: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
