Adler Modemärkte AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Adler Modemärkte AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021

Ort: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2021/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021

Ort: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2021/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.12.2021

Ort: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/annual-reports/2021/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Deutschland
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
