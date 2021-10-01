DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 15, 2021

Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2021/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 15, 2021

Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2021/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 15, 2021

Address: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/annual-reports/2021/













Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
