DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG to agree on sale of the Business Group Industrial Solutions belonging to the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division with BizLink Holding Inc.
2021. október 01., péntek, 01:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Leoni AG to agree on sale of the Business Group Industrial Solutions belonging to the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division with BizLink Holding Inc.
Nuremberg, 01 October 2021 - Leoni AG (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) to reach a binding agreement with BizLink, an international provider of solutions for cables and connectivity services, on the sale of the Business Group Leoni Industrial Solutions. This step is subject to the approval of the board of the buyer.
The activities to be sold generated sales of approximately € 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around € 450 million. The expected cash inflow of more than € 300 million after deduction of, among other things, financial liabilities and pension charges is to be used to improve liquidity. The transaction would thus contribute to significantly improving Leoni"s financial position. Upon completion of the sale, a profit of around € 200 million is expected, to be accounted for in the Group"s reported EBIT.
The signing is subject to the approval of the board of the buyer. The closing of the transaction requires the approval of Leoni AG"s financing banks and customary closing conditions, including merger control and investment review, and is expected in early 2022. The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of Leoni AG have already approved the planned sale.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
|EQS News ID:
|1237394
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1237394 01-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]