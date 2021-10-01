



All for One Group to expand its portfolio of products and services in Switzerland by acquiring SAP business and IT consulting experts ASC

- Contract governing the acquisition of all shares in Swiss ASC Group has been signed

- Strengthening of the Group"s SAP expertise and consulting resources in Switzerland

- Expansion of SAP portfolio of corporate finance & group consolidation, controlling, business planning, BI, reporting & analytics products and services

- ASC is the perfect complement to the Group"s Swiss subsidiary Process Partner AG

- Further promotion of the innovative CONVERSION/4 subscription model for transforming clients to S/4HANA

Filderstadt, 1 October 2021 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, has signed an agreement governing the acquisition, effective 1 October 2021, of all shares in the Swiss ASC Group based in Baden and Engelberg. The transaction has already been completed. By agreement between the parties, the purchase price is not being disclosed. The acquisition will be funded from cash funds.

The acquisition of the consulting company ASC will enable All for One Group to expand its business in Switzerland. ASC offers a broad portfolio of consulting products and services focusing on business and IT/SAP consulting. The Group ranks among the leading players in Switzerland in the fields of corporate finance and enterprise performance management with expertise therefore in group consolidation, controlling and the associated disciplines of business planning, BI reporting and analytics. The 50 or so consultants at ASC advise both well-known companies in the larger midmarket and international groups, irrespective of the nature of their business. In 2020, the Group generated revenues in the region of CHF 12 million (around EUR 11 million).

Process Partner and ASC ensure a strong presence in the Swiss SAP market

Process Partner AG, St Gallen/Switzerland - an All for One Group subsidiary and SAP Platinum Partner - and ASC will together enable All for One Group to now offer strong consulting and SAP expertise in the Swiss market. Both companies are well established. Although they operate in similar markets - offering integrated business and IT services and SAP consulting - they address different segments and therefore complement each other superbly. For years now, Process Partner has been focusing successfully on the Swiss midmarket whereas ASC is more active in the large account segment. All for One Group plans to gradually merge the two companies to create a powerful SAP consulting partner offering a total of around 100 consultants and representing an initial sales volume of around CHF 24 million (EUR 22 million).

»We have been following ASC"s strong performance for a long time and are convinced that the quality of its products and service is excellent. ASC"s expertise complements our own portfolio perfectly. Together, Process Partner and ASC will ensure the best possible coverage of the Swiss SAP market«, says Michael Rothmund, CEO of Process Partner, on the acquisition by All for One Group.

André Suter, CEO and one of the two major shareholders of ASC Group, adds: »Process Partner and our own company complement each other superbly; together, we can cover the entire SAP consulting spectrum from business management to process optimisation, right up to implementation including data migration, support and licensing. Coupled with the extensive portfolio offered by All for One Group, we can now offer our clients virtually everything from a single source. I am convinced that - with their similar cultures and values - the planned merger of both companies over the medium term will create significant added value for both staff and clients«.

According to Stefan Land, CFO of All for One Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Process Partner AG: »We are looking forward to expanding our SAP business in Switzerland with ASC"s help, and to comprehensively servicing the Swiss SAP and IT services market together with Process Partner AG. The acquisition of ASC will enable us, particularly, to really drive the transformation of our clients to SAP S/4HANA with our innovative Conversion/4 subscription model«.

Die All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001) steigert die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit von Unternehmen in einer digitalen Welt.

