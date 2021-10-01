DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Steil

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TeamViewer AG


b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900


b) Nature of the transaction

As disclosed in the securities prospectus of the company dated 11 September 2019, an agreement exists between Mr. Steil and the main shareholder of the company, pursuant to which the main shareholder will grant further 1,765,971 shares of the company to Mr. Steil when certain conditions are fulfilled (cf. notification published on 5 October 2020). These conditions are now fulfilled. Settlement will not occur prior to 1 December 2021.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
