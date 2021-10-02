DGAP-DD: cyan AG english

2021. október 01., péntek, 19:33















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








01.10.2021 / 19:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: INFINITUM LTD

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerd Alexander
Last name(s): Schütz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG


b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
4.10 EUR 410000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.10 EUR 410000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














01.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: cyan AG

Theatinerstraße 11

80333 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



70394  01.10.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237704&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum