DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: The management and supervisory boards of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG want to propose to the general meeting a further dividend payment for the 2020 financial year
2021. október 01., péntek, 20:26
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Dividend
The management board and the supervisory board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) have decided to propose to pbb"s shareholders, at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that has yet to be convened, to distribute a further dividend for the 2020 financial year in the amount of EUR 0.32 per no-par value share entitled to dividends, i.e. a total distribution of around EUR 43 million. Together with the dividend payment for the 2020 financial year of EUR 0.26 per no-par value share entitled to dividends, which was resolved by the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021, this would result in a dividend payment of EUR 0.58.
Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
|E-mail:
|info@pfandbriefbank.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank"s Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
|WKN:
|801900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1237696
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1237696 01-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]