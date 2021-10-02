DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: The management and supervisory boards of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG want to propose to the general meeting a further dividend payment for the 2020 financial year

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: The management and supervisory boards of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG want to propose to the general meeting a further dividend payment for the 2020 financial year


The management board and the supervisory board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) have decided to propose to pbb"s shareholders, at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that has yet to be convened, to distribute a further dividend for the 2020 financial year in the amount of EUR 0.32 per no-par value share entitled to dividends, i.e. a total distribution of around EUR 43 million. Together with the dividend payment for the 2020 financial year of EUR 0.26 per no-par value share entitled to dividends, which was resolved by the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021, this would result in a dividend payment of EUR 0.58.




