DGAP-News: TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt concludes an agreement in the hydrogen segment with a potential turnover of EUR 40 million
2021. október 04., hétfő, 11:00
Press Release
Tesvolt concludes an agreement in the hydrogen segment with a potential turnover of EUR 40 million
- Largest contract in the company"s history
- Agreement is concluded with the Schaper Group for end customer APEX Group as part of a cooperative relationship
- Tesvolt storage systems and the SEnC control system developed by the Schaper Group ensure a reliable power supply for hydrogen electrolysis
- Positioning in the growing hydrogen market is underpinning Tesvolt"s growth path
Wittenberg, 4 October 2021 - Tesvolt GmbH, one of the world"s leading companies in technology for energy storage in the commercial and industrial sectors, has concluded an agreement for the largest contract so far in the company"s history. Together with the Schaper Group, Tesvolt will implement various projects in the hydrogen segment, with the APEX Group as an end customer. By 2023, Tesvolt expects this venture to potentially turn over EUR 40 million. Tesvolt and the Schaper Group have been cooperating with each other since 2018 and recently strengthened their strategic partnership, also developing new concepts for using battery storage systems for integrated industrial applications.
Daniel Hannemann, co-founder and Commercial Director at Tesvolt: "The current project, with a potential turnover of EUR 40 million, reinforces our success story. By reaching this milestone, we"re setting a pioneering course to make a substantial contribution to our world"s complex energy transition. Hydrogen is indispensable for the global energy revolution. It brings us closer to our goal of being able to offer carbon-neutral energy all over the world. We are proud that we can implement this important project together with our established partner Schaper and the customer APEX."
Hermann Huss, Owner and Managing Director of the Schaper Group: "We have been working with Tesvolt intensively on various projects for almost three years now and we are invariably convinced of the quality of the Tesvolt battery storage systems. In particular, the efficiency and the lifespan of Tesvolt battery cells are excellent compared to those offered by other manufacturers. So Tesvolt battery storage system solutions are extremely suitable for more than just hydrogen projects."
About Tesvolt
About the Schaper Group
www.schaper-herford.de
Contact
edicto GmbH
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TESVOLT GmbH
|Am Heideberg 31
|06886 Lutherstadt Wittenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 3491 8797 100
|Fax:
|+49 3491 8797 102
|E-mail:
|info@tesvolt.com
|Internet:
|https://www.tesvolt.com/de/
|EQS News ID:
|1237601
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1237601 04.10.2021
