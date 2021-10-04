DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Deutsche Post AG


/ Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission






Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation








04.10.2021 / 11:54



Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission



Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm
04. Oktober 2021



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Deutschland
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004


Im Zeitraum vom 27. September 2021 bis einschließlich 01. Oktober 2021 wurden insgesamt 3.322.424 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der Deutsche Post AG auf XETRA erworben.



Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen zurückgekauft:













































Datum zurückgekaufte Aktien (Stück) Durchschnittspreis (€) Kurswert Gesamt (€)
27.09.2021 625.548 56,2988 35.217.601,74
28.09.2021 658.513 55,0785 36.269.908,27
29.09.2021 656.792 55,6321 36.538.718,22
30.09.2021 670.713 54,7342 36.710.939,48
01.10.2021 710.858 54,0934 38.452.726,14
       
       
Gesamt

3.322.424		 55,1374 183.189.893,86
           

 

Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmenswebseite veröffentlicht (https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/aktie/aktienrueckkauf.html).



Das Gesamtvolumen der im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes im Zeitraum vom 10. Mai 2021 bis einschließlich 01. Oktober 2021 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf 16.045.257 Stück.



Kontakt:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



Diese Mitteilung stellt, unabhängig von der Jurisdiktion, weder ganz oder teilweise ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots zum Kauf von Wertpapieren dar.
















04.10.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1237950  04.10.2021 



