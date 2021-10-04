DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 27 September 2021 until and including 01 October 2021, a number of 3,322,424 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 01 October 2021 amounts to 16,045,257 shares.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
