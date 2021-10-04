Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

04. October 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 27 September 2021 until and including 01 October 2021, a number of 3,322,424 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

27 Sep 2021

625,548

56.2988

35,217,601.74

28 Sep 2021

658,513

55.0785

36,269,908.27

29 Sep 2021

656,792

55.6321

36,538,718.22

30 Sep 2021

670,713

54.7342

36,710,939.48

01 Oct 2021

710,858

54.0934

38,452,726.14

















Total

3,322,424

55.1374

183,189,893.86



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 01 October 2021 amounts to 16,045,257 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.