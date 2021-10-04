DGAP-AFR: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








Hiermit gibt die B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.11.2021

Ort: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.05.2022

Ort: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft

Elsenheimerstr. 57

80687 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.bs-ag.com





 
