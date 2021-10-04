DGAP-AFR: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022

Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022

Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 15, 2022

Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/













Language: English
Company: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft

Elsenheimerstr. 57

80687 München

Germany
Internet: www.bs-ag.com





 
