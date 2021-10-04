





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















04.10.2021 / 12:17







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: February 15, 2022



Address:

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 30, 2022Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 30, 2022Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 15, 2022Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

























04.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



