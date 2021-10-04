DGAP-AFR: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 15, 2021

Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022

Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte













Company: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft

Elsenheimerstr. 57

80687 München

Germany
Internet: www.bs-ag.com





 
