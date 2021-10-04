





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















04.10.2021 / 12:21







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 15, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022



Address:

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 15, 2021Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2022Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

























04.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



