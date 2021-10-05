DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english

2021. október 04., hétfő, 16:16















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








04.10.2021 / 16:15




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: ISIN MT0000580101 Ordinary A Shares


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
5.08 EUR 25206.96 EUR
5.065 EUR 10347.795 EUR
5.055 EUR 8371.08 EUR
5.05 EUR 5050.00 EUR
5.045 EUR 1609.355 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.0687 EUR 50585.1900 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














04.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group





 
End of News DGAP News Service



70411  04.10.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238095&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum