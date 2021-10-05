Munich, 4.10.2021





In the period from September 27, 2021 to, and including, October 1, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 487,578 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

27.09.2021 93,600 195.6592



28.09.2021 112,121 195.8594



29.09.2021 92,300 195.4601



30.09.2021 96,257 195.1248



01.10.2021 93,300 194.6544









The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, October 1, 2021 amounts to 2,947,162.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).