DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

2021. október 04., hétfő, 16:52







DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Allianz SE


/ Bekanntmachung nach Art.5 Abs. 1 lit.b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung(EU) Nr. 2016/1052 / Erwerb eigener Aktien






Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation








04.10.2021 / 16:52



Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



 



München, den 4.10.2021


Im Zeitraum vom 27. September 2021 bis einschließlich 1. Oktober 2021 hat die Allianz SE insgesamt 487.578 Aktien im Rahmen ihres laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramms gekauft, das mit der Bekanntmachung vom 17. August 2021 gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr.596/2014 und Art.2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 angekündigt wurde.


Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen gekauft:


Datum                 Stück Aktien          Durchschnittskurs (EUR)



27.09.2021              93.600                         195,6592

28.09.2021            112.121                         195,8594

29.09.2021              92.300                         195,4601

30.09.2021              96.257                         195,1248

01.10.2021              93.300                         194,6544



 



Die Gesamtzahl der im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufprogramms seit dem 18. August 2021 bis einschließlich 1. Oktober 2021 gekauften Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 2.947.162 Aktien.


Der Erwerb der Aktien der Allianz SE erfolgt ausschließlich über die Börse im elektronischen Handel der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Xetra) durch eine von der Allianz SE beauftragte Bank.


Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 Delegierte Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der Allianz SE veröffentlicht (www.allianz.com).



 















04.10.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Allianz SE

Koeniginstr. 28

80802 Muenchen

Deutschland
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1238118  04.10.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238118&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum