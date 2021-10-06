DGAP-DD: SLM Solutions Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sam
Last name(s): O"Leary

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SLM Solutions Group AG


b) LEI

5299004VIBQF63906C97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A111338


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
17.66 EUR 44150.00 EUR
17.80 EUR 4450.00 EUR
17.86 EUR 1250.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.6774 EUR 49850.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

04/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Lang & Schwarz Exchange
MIC: HAML














Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
