





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















05.10.2021 / 17:24









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Volker

Last name(s):

Kregelin



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Schaltbau Holding AG





b) LEI

52990099LIMD4VYT3175



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NBTL2





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares as a result of the acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by Voltage BidCo GmbH





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

53.50 EUR





42907.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

53.50 EUR





42907.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

04/10/2021; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



