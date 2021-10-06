



Berentzen Group publishes preliminary business results for Q3/2021: Earnings increased at the end of Q3 - earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year raised

















05.10.2021 / 17:40









Press release No. 18/2021

Berentzen Group publishes preliminary business results for Q3/2021

Earnings increased at the end of Q3 - earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year raised

Haselünne, October 5, 2021 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) today announced ahead of schedule preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2020. The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) are expected to amount to EUR 5.1 million (Q1-Q3 2020: EUR 3.6 million) - a significant increase of 41.7%. The consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) are expected to increase to EUR 11.9 million (Q1-Q3 2020: EUR 10.2 million). The consolidated revenues are expected to amount to 105.8 million euros - a decline of 6.3% compared to the same period of the previous year (Q1-Q3 2020: 112.9 million euros). Adjusted for the effect from the discontinuation of a contract bottling agreement in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, which was strong in terms of revenues but weak in terms of earnings, the decline in revenues would only amount to 0.3%.

Due to the significant deviations compared to the previous year - especially with regard to the significantly higher earnings figures consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft today informed the capital market with an announcement. In this context, the Berentzen Group also announced the adjustment of the annual forecast for the 2021 financial year.

"As we have already communicated at our Half-year Financial Report, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic - especially in the first quarter - and the termination of the contract bottling agreement in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment had a significant impact on our business activities and led to a cumulative decline in revenues. However, we have managed to reduce the revenue decline over the two last quarters", said Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of the Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. The consolidated gross profit was kept almost stable in the first nine months compared to the same period of the previous year due to a significantly better consolidated gross profit margin. This, together with efficient cost management, led to a significant increase in consolidated EBIT and EBITDA. "The results published today demonstrate that we are successful with our profitability strategy - even in challenging times", Schwegmann said. He said it was particularly pleasing that the Berentzen Group was able to significantly improve its key earnings figures in the second and third quarters compared to the respective quarters of the previous year.



Further outlook for the 2021 financial year

In the light of the business development to date, the Berentzen Group is today adjusting its annual forecast. The Group now expects a consolidated EBIT between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 7.0 million (so far: EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.0 million) and a consolidated EBITDA between EUR 15.0 million and EUR 16.0 million (so far: EUR 13.0 million to EUR 15.0 million). The consolidated revenues will amount to the range of minimum EUR 145.0 million and maximum EUR 150.0 million (so far: EUR 152.0 million to EUR 158.0 million). "With regard to the successes we already achieved by the end of the third quarter, we are now expecting a significantly better result for the 2021 financial year than originally assumed. However, the quite important year-end business around Christmas and New Year"s Eve is still difficult to estimate because of the unforeseeable further development of the coronavirus pandemic," Schwegmann concludes.

Further information on the first nine month of the 2021 financial year as well as details on the different segments of the Berentzen Group will be announced with the scheduled publication of the Interim Report Q3/2021 on October 21, 2021.



About the Berentzen Group:



The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

