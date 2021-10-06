DGAP-DD: SURTECO GROUP SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Pott

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SURTECO GROUP SE


b) LEI

52990096XE56IELO5P09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005176903


b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 50,000 shares in Surteco Group SE


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

05/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE

Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2

86647 Buttenwiesen

Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com





 
