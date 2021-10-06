



DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA





SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Significant revenues and profitability from new business model expected already in 2021

















06.10.2021









+++ Press release +++

SGT German Private Equity - Significant revenues and profitability from new business model expected already in 2021

- Revenues in the range of 5 to 8 million EUR expected from private equity business in the second half of 2021

- First half of 2021 with lower loss than expected

Frankfurt/Main, 6 October 2021 - SGT German Private Equity in Frankfurt (SGF), a listed private equity asset manager, reports a low six-digit loss in the first half of 2021, according to preliminary, unaudited figures (IFRS consolidated), because no significant revenues have yet been generated by its wholly owned subsidiary, SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. (SGTPTE), a licensed private equity asset manager based in Singapore, in the first half of 2021, but running costs were largely compensated on group-level by realised and unrealised capital gains within the Heritage VC portfolio (especially Mister Spex and Lingoda). SGTPTE is in the process of raising its private equity fund SGT Capital Fund II and will also manage the recently announced investment in Utimaco. Utimaco is a global leader in high-end cybersecurity software with headquarters in Aachen, Germany, and Campbell, California. The equity invested in this investment alone and managed by SGTPTE will be in the three-digit million range.

In the second half of 2021, SGTPTE expects revenues from private equity business in the range of 5 to 8 million EUR. The management of SGF thus expects a significant seven-digit profit for the Group in the full year 2021 (IFRS consolidated), unless facing unforeseen adverse developments in its Heritage VC portfolio.







Investor Relations Contact



Deep Value Advisors



Dirk Schmitt

ds@deepvalue.de



+49 170 302 8833







About SGT German Private Equity

SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore.

For its new, sector-agnostic private equity fund SGT Capital Fund II with a geographical focus on Europe and North America and a fund lifetime of ten years, SGT is aiming for a target fundraising volume of 1 to 3 billion USD. The management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses - global private equity houses, management consultancies and investment banks.

From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.