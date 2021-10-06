



DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA





/ Total Voting Rights Announcement













Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















06.10.2021 / 11:25







Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209



44137 Dortmund



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

06 Oct 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:

110396220







06.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

