Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








1. Details of issuer


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 06 Oct 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

110396220














Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
