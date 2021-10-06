





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Remco

Last name(s):

Westermann

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.966 EUR





5055.388 EUR



4.966 EUR





1107.418 EUR



4.976 EUR





2264.08 EUR



4.976 EUR





1388.304 EUR



4.964 EUR





4542.06 EUR



4.952 EUR





5679.944 EUR



4.99 EUR





8842.28 EUR



4.942 EUR





2302.972 EUR



4.91 EUR





7502.48 EUR



4.944 EUR





5210.976 EUR



4.898 EUR





4011.462 EUR



4.874 EUR





1091.776 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.9494 EUR





48999.1400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

05/10/2021; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



