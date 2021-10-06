DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























































Price(s) Volume(s)
4.966 EUR 5055.388 EUR
4.966 EUR 1107.418 EUR
4.976 EUR 2264.08 EUR
4.976 EUR 1388.304 EUR
4.964 EUR 4542.06 EUR
4.952 EUR 5679.944 EUR
4.99 EUR 8842.28 EUR
4.942 EUR 2302.972 EUR
4.91 EUR 7502.48 EUR
4.944 EUR 5210.976 EUR
4.898 EUR 4011.462 EUR
4.874 EUR 1091.776 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.9494 EUR 48999.1400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

05/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














