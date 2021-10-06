





















06.10.2021 / 11:30









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Remco

Last name(s):

Westermann

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50.0000 SEK





20750.00 SEK



50.0000 SEK





30100.00 SEK



49.9600 SEK





9192.64 SEK



50.0000 SEK





20750.00 SEK



50.0000 SEK





20000.00 SEK



49.9800 SEK





61175.52 SEK



49.9200 SEK





24410.88 SEK



49.9200 SEK





39936.00 SEK



49.9000 SEK





21057.80 SEK



49.8600 SEK





5783.76 SEK



49.8600 SEK





6481.80 SEK



49.8600 SEK





5384.88 SEK



49.8600 SEK





2044.26 SEK



49.7400 SEK





17259.78 SEK



49.7400 SEK





17259.78 SEK



49.8600 SEK





18996.66 SEK



49.8400 SEK





37828.56 SEK



49.6400 SEK





1042.44 SEK



49.6400 SEK





21692.68 SEK



49.6200 SEK





20244.96 SEK



49.6000 SEK





16120.00 SEK



49.6000 SEK





496.00 SEK



49.6000 SEK





3124.80 SEK



49.6000 SEK





26635.20 SEK



49.5200 SEK





19461.36 SEK



49.5200 SEK





14261.76 SEK



49.5200 SEK





7081.36 SEK



49.4000 SEK





4693.00 SEK







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

49.8248 SEK





493265.8800 SEK







e) Date of the transaction

05/10/2021; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Nasdaq First North Sweden

MIC:

FNSE



