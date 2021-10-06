DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)














































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
50.0000 SEK 20750.00 SEK
50.0000 SEK 30100.00 SEK
49.9600 SEK 9192.64 SEK
50.0000 SEK 20750.00 SEK
50.0000 SEK 20000.00 SEK
49.9800 SEK 61175.52 SEK
49.9200 SEK 24410.88 SEK
49.9200 SEK 39936.00 SEK
49.9000 SEK 21057.80 SEK
49.8600 SEK 5783.76 SEK
49.8600 SEK 6481.80 SEK
49.8600 SEK 5384.88 SEK
49.8600 SEK 2044.26 SEK
49.7400 SEK 17259.78 SEK
49.7400 SEK 17259.78 SEK
49.8600 SEK 18996.66 SEK
49.8400 SEK 37828.56 SEK
49.6400 SEK 1042.44 SEK
49.6400 SEK 21692.68 SEK
49.6200 SEK 20244.96 SEK
49.6000 SEK 16120.00 SEK
49.6000 SEK 496.00 SEK
49.6000 SEK 3124.80 SEK
49.6000 SEK 26635.20 SEK
49.5200 SEK 19461.36 SEK
49.5200 SEK 14261.76 SEK
49.5200 SEK 7081.36 SEK
49.4000 SEK 4693.00 SEK


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
49.8248 SEK 493265.8800 SEK


e) Date of the transaction

05/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Nasdaq First North Sweden
MIC: FNSE














Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group





 
