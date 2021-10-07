DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Bücker

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, settled via joint custody account with wife


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
31.16 EUR 31160.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
31.16 EUR 31160.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
