DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english

2021. október 11., hétfő, 16:16















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.10.2021 / 16:14




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Tobias M.
Last name(s): Weitzel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the Board of Directors



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































Price(s) Volume(s)
4.7700 EUR 8772.03 EUR
4.7700 EUR 2385.00 EUR
4.7700 EUR 1908.00 EUR
4.7700 EUR 2385.00 EUR
4.7700 EUR 1426.23 EUR
4.7640 EUR 285.84 EUR
4.7620 EUR 6676.32 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.7677 EUR 23838.4200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

11/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














11.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group





 
End of News DGAP News Service



70570  11.10.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239893&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum