Wacker Neuson SE, Munich



WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 27

In the period from October 4, 2021 up to and including October 8, 2021 a total of 61,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased in the period from October 4, 2021 up to and including



October 8, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total no of repurchased shares (piece)

Volume-weighted average price (EUR)

Volume (EUR)

October 04, 2021

13,400

24.52403

328,622.00

October 05, 2021

8,908

24.46484

217,932.76

October 06, 2021

13,592

24.49332

332,913.20

October 07, 2021

12,891

24.74030

318,927.18

October 08, 2021

12,709

25.21960

320,515.90



The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 1,603,900 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, October 11, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE



The Executive Board