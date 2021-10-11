DGAP-CMS: Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wacker Neuson SE


/ Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052






Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information








11.10.2021 / 17:27



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wacker Neuson SE, Munich

WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012



Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 27



In the period from October 4, 2021 up to and including October 8, 2021 a total of 61,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.



The total number of shares repurchased in the period from October 4, 2021 up to and including

October 8, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:



























Date Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
October 04, 2021 13,400 24.52403 328,622.00
October 05, 2021 8,908 24.46484 217,932.76
October 06, 2021 13,592 24.49332 332,913.20
October 07, 2021 12,891 24.74030 318,927.18
October 08, 2021 12,709 25.21960 320,515.90

 

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 1,603,900 pieces of shares.



The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.



Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:



https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback



Munich, October 11, 2021



Wacker Neuson SE

The Executive Board















Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE

Preußenstr. 41

80809 München

Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com





 
