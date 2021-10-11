DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM decides to buy back shares
2021. október 11., hétfő, 18:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CANCOM SE: CANCOM decides to buy back shares
Munich, Germany, 11 October 2021 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2019 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to acquire up to 3,504,363 treasury shares (up to 10 percent of the share capital existing at the time of the authorisation resolution) and thus up to a total of approximately 9.09 percent of the current share capital in the period from 20 October 2021 to 19 October 2022 at the latest. No treasury shares have been acquired on the basis of this authorisation to date.
The shares are to be acquired via the stock exchange. The purchase price per share paid by the Company (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) may not be more than 10 percent higher or lower than the arithmetic mean of the closing auction prices for CANCOM SE shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three trading days before the purchase.
The share buyback will be conducted under the guidance of an independent credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The appointed credit institution will make its decisions regarding the timing of the share purchase independently of and without influence by CANCOM SE.
It is intended to use the acquired shares for all legally permissible purposes. The shares may also be cancelled.
All transactions, once executed, are disclosed weekly on the Company"s website at https://www.cancom.de under the section "Investors".
Notifying Company:
Contact / Notifying person:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1239914
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1239914 11-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]