CTS EVENTIM acquires majority stake in digital experts simply-X

Position in the market for innovative access control systems strengthened



CTS EVENTIM offering enhanced with new digital solutions



COO Alexander Ruoff: "We have extended our value chain once again by bringing simply-X on board"



Munich/Bad Gandersheim, 7 October 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the world"s leading ticketing and live entertainment providers, has acquired a majority stake in software and hardware developer simply-X. The Company has thus strengthened its position in the market for innovative access control solutions and enhanced its offering with integrated, high-performance digital systems.

Drawing on over 20 years of experience, simply-X is one of the leading providers of event management products in Germany. Its portfolio encompasses control, payment, ordering and customer loyalty solutions, together with the accompanying hardware such as scanning pedestals and turnstiles. simply-X enhances CTS EVENTIM"s existing offering in the access control segment, EVENTIM.Access. High-profile venues such as the Hockenheimring, the Olympic stadium in Berlin, and Frankfurt"s Deutsche Bank Park stadium are among those currently using simply-X solutions.

Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operating Officer of CTS EVENTIM, said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a one-stop shop for event organisation that is now even more comprehensive than before. What"s more, we have extended our value chain once again."

Matthias Bode, CEO of simply-X, added: "We are proud to be able to continue growing with CTS EVENTIM at our side. A great many customers are already successfully using our solutions together with those of CTS EVENTIM and these systems will be even easier to combine in future. At the same time, simply-X will be retaining its independence so that it can continue helping other partners with their digitalisation journeys."



About CTS EVENTIM



CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company"s systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" and "Lucca Summer". In addition, some of Europe"s most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.

Head of Corporate Communications:



Frank Brandmaier



Tel.: +49 40 380788-7299



frank.brandmaier@eventim.de

Investor Relations:



Marco Haeckermann



Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy



Tel.: +49 421.3666.270



marco.haeckermann@eventim.de