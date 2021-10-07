



Media and Games Invest SE licenses the successful Asian mobile game Fantasy Town, further expanding its launch pipeline

Farming simulation game for mobile devices; successful in Asia, with high player loyalty.



Launch planned in 2022; exclusive licensing rights for Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.



Licensing Fantasy Town is part of gamigo"s organic growth strategy, increasing the number of game launches.



September 07, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has signed the exclusive license of the successful Asian mobile game Fantasy Town for Europe, North America as well as Australia and New Zealand through its games segment gamigo Group.

Fantasy Town is developed by Arumgames and is successful in Japan, Southeast Asia and MENA. The game was in the top 15 in the Apple Store in the Casual Simulation category in Hong Kong and has a 4.7 out of five rating in Hong Kong and India, and a 4.8 in Taiwan and Thailand.

Fantasy Town is a mobile farming simulation game, featuring a mix of exploration, Role Playing Game ("RPG"), and adventure game mechanics. Players can build their town, produce and farm crops, trade goods, explore, and defend their citizens from evil Trolls bent on causing harm and havoc from time to time.

The licensing of Fantasy Towns is part of gamigo"s portfolio approach, which contributes to the substantial organic growth of the company. By building a strong launch pipeline, gamigo aims to reduce the risk of individual game launches through a diversified portfolio approach while at the same time regularly launching internationally successful games in markets where the company has a strong presence of its own. Previously licensed games include titles like Heroes of Twilight and Golf Champions. As announced earlier, gamigo continues to focus on licensing rather than on the risky development of new games from scratch. The management expects further game licenses this year in order to significantly strengthen the company"s organic growth by increasing the pace of its portfolio expansion.

Fantasy Town will be released in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand on iOS and Android devices in 2022. To learn more about Fantasy Town, please visit the Fantasy Town website (www. https://www.fantasy-town.com/).

Remco Westermann, CEO and Chairman of the Board of MGI: "Gamigo has become a preferred partner for licensors: this is because the company not only has a long tradition of successfully publishing diverse and exciting online role-playing games such as Trove, Grand Fantasia, and Aura Kingdom, but it now also benefits greatly from the international marketing expertise and user acquisition power of our media segment Verve Group. With Verve Group as part of MGI, we can fully leverage our high level of expertise and efficiency in the area of user acquisition. This combination is unique in the market and makes us an attractive partner for developers. Due to Fantasy Town"s success in Asia and the fact that it fits the European and North American markets, we see great potential for the game."

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 78% (2018 - LTM Q2"21). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company"s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company"s certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company"s intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company"s and the group"s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release, including the pro-forma financial figures addressed therein, are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and pro-forma financial numbers are reasonable it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release (including the pro-forma financial figures) are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.