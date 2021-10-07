



Haselünne, October 7, 2021 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft has held its first virtual Investors Day. During the one-on-one meetings, Oliver Schwegmann and Ralf Brühöfner, the two members of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft"s Executive Board, talked to shareholders and potential new investors about the Berentzen Group"s current business performance and strategic course for the future.

"Our first virtual Investors Day was a complete success", say Oliver Schwegmann and Ralf Brühöfner. All of the available meeting slots booked up shortly after the event was announced. "We are delighted to see so many people showing such great interest in the Berentzen Group. We enjoyed many inspiring, constructive conversations", the Executive Board members continued. Owing to high demand and in order to further step up dialogue with investors, the Berentzen Group has now decided to hold a virtual Investors Day each year. "Of course, both we as members of the Executive Board and our Investor Relations team are also looking forward to talking to our shareholders and potential investors at regular intervals outside of these events", they said.

The presentation from the first virtual Investors day together with detailed information about the company"s future strategy is publicly available at:

https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/fileadmin/media/4_0_investoren/4-0-investoren/VID_Oct2021-Presentation.pdf

Further information on investor relations at the Berentzen Group is available at

https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors.



About the Berentzen Group:



The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

