DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions





Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank confirms open-ended discussions with a group of financial investors regarding an acquisition of a majority interest





07-Oct-2021 / 16:19 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aareal Bank confirms open-ended discussions with a group of financial investors regarding an acquisition of a majority interest

Aareal Bank AG confirms that its Management Board has entered into talks whose outcome is open regarding a potential acquisition of a majority interest in Aareal Bank by a group of financial investors led by Centerbridge and TowerBrook, and with participation of Advent, after having been approached by them with the aim of exploring potential strategic opportunities for the Bank.

In this context, these investors have raised the possibility of submitting a public offer for an indicative price of EUR 29.00 per share. This represents a premium of ca. 35% over the volume weighted average Aareal Bank share price during the last three months. The investors are currently being given access to business information of Aareal Bank. It is currently uncertain whether these talks will result in a transaction or an offer to Aareal Bank shareholders.

Contact:Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations