DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: Virtual Roadshow / Web Conference on 13 October 2021
NeXR Technologies SE: Virtual Roadshow / Web Conference on 13 October 2021
NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) will present the company"s latest developments and visions in relation to the scheduled capital increase in the virtual roadshow of BankM AG on 13 October at 2:00 pm CEST. Markus Peuler, CEO and Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE, will discuss the Company"s latest product launches in Fitness, Virtual Fitting and Virtual Events.
H&M customers can get scanned free of charge with NeXR"s Fusion III body scanner for creating a personal avatar, a digital twin with their exact body measurements, at centrally located H&M stores in Berlin and Hamburg from 14 October to 6 November 2021. With its innovative Avatar.Cloud app, NeXR Technologies also lets customers try on the matching styles of around 30 pieces of clothing apparel from the new H&M collection on their own avatar.
https://www.anmelden.org/bankm-nexr/
The conference will be held in German language only.
