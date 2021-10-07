



NeXR Technologies SE: Virtual Roadshow / Web Conference on 13 October 2021

















07.10.2021 / 17:37









Berlin, 07 October 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) will present the company"s latest developments and visions in relation to the scheduled capital increase in the virtual roadshow of BankM AG on 13 October at 2:00 pm CEST. Markus Peuler, CEO and Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE, will discuss the Company"s latest product launches in Fitness, Virtual Fitting and Virtual Events.

H&M customers can get scanned free of charge with NeXR"s Fusion III body scanner for creating a personal avatar, a digital twin with their exact body measurements, at centrally located H&M stores in Berlin and Hamburg from 14 October to 6 November 2021. With its innovative Avatar.Cloud app, NeXR Technologies also lets customers try on the matching styles of around 30 pieces of clothing apparel from the new H&M collection on their own avatar.





Interested shareholders and professional investors can register for the web conference free of charge at the following link at BankM:

https://www.anmelden.org/bankm-nexr/

The conference will be held in German language only.





For more information on NeXR Technologies, please see Börsen Radio Network AG"s recent Executive Interview (German language only) with CEO Markus Peuler at https://www.nexr-technologies.com/de/investor-relations/.



About NeXR Technologies



Berlin-based NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) is a listed technology company developing B2B solutions based on Extended Reality (XR) technology. The core of the Company"s vision is to create an economy based on the broad usage of life-like 3D Avatars, so-called digital twins. NeXR Technologies creates such Avatars by scanning people and capturing precise body measurements, textures, and movements. Based on its two in-house developed platforms, Avatar.Cloud and Event.Cloud, NeXR offers its partners innovative business solutions to their different problems. Avatar.Cloud offers precise body measuring and imaging solutions through applications in fitness tracking and dressing up in virtual fitting rooms. Event.Cloud integrates Avatars through its virtual production studio into virtual reality environments by utilizing the Unreal Engine and delivers live and interactive Events such as virtual concerts or educational formats in true virtual reality and streaming platforms like Twitch and Youtube. For more information, please visit www.nexr-technologies.com.





