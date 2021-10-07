DGAP-Adhoc: Aggregate Holdings SA: Vonovia acquires an option over 13.3% stake in Adler Group from Aggregate Holdings

Aggregate Holdings SA: Vonovia acquires an option over 13.3% stake in Adler Group from Aggregate Holdings


Ad-hoc announcement



Pursuant to Art. 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)



Aggregate Holdings S.A. : Vonovia acquires an option over 13.3% stake in Adler Group from Aggregate Holdings



Luxembourg, 7 October 2021. Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") has entered among other things into a call option agreement with Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") whereby Vonovia has the right to acquire a 13.3% stake in Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") at a price significantly in excess of Adler Group"s latest closing share price. The call option has a term of 18 months.










Language: English
Company: Aggregate Holdings SA

Rue Antoine Jans 10

1820 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
ISIN: DE000A184P98
WKN: A184P9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
