DGAP-Adhoc: Aggregate Holdings SA: Vonovia acquires an option over 13.3% stake in Adler Group from Aggregate Holdings
2021. október 07., csütörtök, 22:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Agreement
Ad-hoc announcement
Pursuant to Art. 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
Aggregate Holdings S.A. : Vonovia acquires an option over 13.3% stake in Adler Group from Aggregate Holdings
Luxembourg, 7 October 2021. Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") has entered among other things into a call option agreement with Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") whereby Vonovia has the right to acquire a 13.3% stake in Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") at a price significantly in excess of Adler Group"s latest closing share price. The call option has a term of 18 months.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aggregate Holdings SA
|Rue Antoine Jans 10
|1820 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|DE000A184P98
|WKN:
|A184P9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1239313
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1239313 07-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
