08.10.2021





Hellman & Friedman erhöht Angebotspreis auf EUR 470,00 in bar je zooplus-Aktie





08.10.2021 / 00:59 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





zooplus AG - Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014



Hellman & Friedman erhöht Angebotspreis auf EUR 470,00 in bar je zooplus-Aktie



München, 8. Oktober 2021 - Die Zorro Bidco S.à r.l., eine Holding-Gesellschaft, die durch von Hellman & Friedman LLC beratene Fonds kontrolliert wird, hat gestern die Gegenleistung für das am 14. September 2021 veröffentlichte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an die Aktionäre der zooplus AG (die "Gesellschaft") um EUR 10,00 auf EUR 470,00 in bar je zooplus-Aktie erhöht. Damit hat die Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. ihre Gegenleistung an das am 6. Oktober 2021 veröffentlichte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot der Pet Bidco GmbH an die Aktionäre der Gesellschaft angepasst. Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Gesellschaft werden zeitnah nach Veröffentlichung der Änderung des Übernahmeangebots eine ergänzende Stellungnahme zu ihrer gemeinsamen begründeten Stellungnahme vom 28. September 2021 zu dem geänderten freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebot der Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. veröffentlichen.





Unternehmensprofil:



Die zooplus AG ist gemessen am Umsatz die führende Online-Plattform für Heimtierbedarf in Europa. Im Jahr 1999 als deutsches Start-up gegründet, wurde das Geschäftsmodell des Unternehmens international erfolgreich eingeführt und hat sich der Mission verschrieben, Glücksmomente zwischen Haustieren und Tierhaltern in mittlerweile 30 europäischen Ländern zu schaffen. Mit einem großen und relevanten Produktangebot in den Bereichen Tiernahrung sowie Tierpflege und -zubehör beliefert zooplus mehr als 8 Millionen Tierhalter in Europa, von denen mehr als 5 Millionen mehr als zwei Bestellungen im Jahr 2020 getätigt haben. Das Sortiment umfasst renommierte internationale Marken, beliebte lokale Marken sowie hochwertige, exklusive Eigenmarkenlinien für Tiernahrung, Zubehör, Pflegeprodukte, Spielzeug und vieles mehr für Hunde, Katzen, Vögel, Hamster, Pferde und viele andere bepelzte und nichtbepelzte Freunde. Darüber hinaus profitieren zooplus-Kunden von exklusiven Treueprogrammen, dem besten Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis, einer schnellen und zuverlässigen Lieferung sowie einem nahtlosen digitalen Einkaufserlebnis, kombiniert mit einer Vielzahl von interaktiven Inhalten und Community-Angeboten. Der Umsatz von zooplus belief sich im Geschäftsjahr 2020 auf mehr als 1,8 Mrd. EUR und erreichte damit einen Anteil von rund 7 % am europäischen Markt für Heimtierbedarf, dessen Volumen sich auf rund 28 Mrd. EUR bis 29 Mrd. EUR netto beläuft (Offline- und Online-Handel zusammengenommen).





Weitere Informationen zu zooplus finden Sie unter investors.zooplus.com oder auf unserer internationalen Shop-Seite unter zooplus.com .

