DGAP-Adhoc: Hellman & Friedman erhöht Angebotspreis auf EUR 470,00 in bar je zooplus-Aktie
2021. október 08., péntek, 00:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot
zooplus AG - Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014
Unternehmensprofil:
Kontakt Investor Relations / Presse:
Finsbury Glover Hering
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|zooplus AG
|Sonnenstraße 15
|80331 München
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)89 95 006 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 95 006 - 500
|E-Mail:
|contact@zooplus.com
|Internet:
|investors.zooplus.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005111702
|WKN:
|511170
|Indizes:
|MDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1239318
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1239318 08.10.2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]